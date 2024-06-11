Fertilizer Production Increase By 16.6% To 7,171 Thousand Tons During July-March
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Fertilizer production witnessed an increase of 16.6 percent to 7,171 thousand tones during the first nine months of the fiscal year 2024 as compared to the production of last year.
According to the Economic Survey 2023-24, there are ten urea manufacturing plants, one DAP, two Nitro Phos, four SSP (out of which one plant is idle), two CAN, two plants of blended NPKs, and one plant of SOP, having a total production capacity of 9,417 thousand product tones per annum.
Similarly, fertilizer production in nutrient terms was 3,253 thousand tones, 17.3 percent higher than last year.
Urea, the main fertilizer, has a 71.7 percent share in total production capacity. Domestic demand for urea can be met through local production.
However, two SNGPL-based plants remained shut down for three months (January to March 2023), resulting in a production loss of 210 thousand tones.
Similarly, FFBL received low gas supplies, which caused a production loss of around 220 thousand tones. Resultantly, the supply and demand gap had to be filled through imports (220 thousand tones).
Urea's offtake during the first nine months of the current fiscal year was 5,368 thousand tones, showing an increase of 7.5 percent compared to last year.
DAP is the second most widely used fertilizer, having a share of 16 percent in total fertilizer intake. Its production was 601 thousand tones, 33 percent more than the previous year.
DAP imports were 597 thousand tones compared to 360 thousand tones the prior year, which increased by 65.8 percent.
DAP offtake was 1,365 thousand tones, which increased by 56 percent compared to last year.
DAP offtake seems high due to extraordinarily low offtake during the previous year due to the flood’s occurrence.
Nutrient offtake during July-March FY 2024 was 3,957 thousand tones, 18.7 percent more than the corresponding period of the last year.
Nitrogen and Phosphate offtake was 3,086 and 834 thousand tones, respectively, whereas Potash offtake was 38 thousand tones.
During July-March FY2024, nitrogen, phosphate, and potash offtake increased by 11.8 percent, 51.5 percent, and 54.9 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Market capitalization of PSX increase by 59.7 percent by end May 202439 seconds ago
-
Agriculture credit disbursement grew 33.8%11 minutes ago
-
Executive Development Committee of GB Council approves PC-1 of GB Secretariat Office Building11 minutes ago
-
Ch. Shujaat, Ch. Shafay visit Iranian Consulate21 minutes ago
-
10 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting21 minutes ago
-
FBR tax collection sees steady growth21 minutes ago
-
NHA resolves issues relating Peshawar Northern Bypass project21 minutes ago
-
BZU, Cardiff University sign agreement for doctoral fellowship21 minutes ago
-
DCs to indicate places for minorities' graveyards: Ramesh Singh Arora30 minutes ago
-
Resource to utilize for provision of clean environment on Eid: Mir Gul31 minutes ago
-
Pak HC Dr Faisal inaugurates Tech Destination Pakistan Pavilion in London31 minutes ago
-
FWMC to ensure ideal cleanliness during Eid days: Rauf Ahmad31 minutes ago