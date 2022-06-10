Fertilizer seized

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration Friday recovered 1800 bags of Urea fertilizer, while two cases were registered against hoarders in the district.

According to a spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Kasur, Aurangzeb Sidhu Azeem, along with his team conducted raids in Khudian Khas and Teh Shekham area, and recovered 1500 Urea fertilizer bags from a private warehouse.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Chunian, Khurram Hameed recovered 300 bags of Urea and sealed the godown, while cases were registered against two hoarders.

Seized fertilizer bags would be sold at government rate of Rs 1850 per bag at sale points fixed by the department of agriculture, the spokesperson added.