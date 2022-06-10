UrduPoint.com

Fertilizer Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Fertilizer seized

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration Friday recovered 1800 bags of Urea fertilizer, while two cases were registered against hoarders in the district.

According to a spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Kasur, Aurangzeb Sidhu Azeem, along with his team conducted raids in Khudian Khas and Teh Shekham area, and recovered 1500 Urea fertilizer bags from a private warehouse.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Chunian, Khurram Hameed recovered 300 bags of Urea and sealed the godown, while cases were registered against two hoarders.

Seized fertilizer bags would be sold at government rate of Rs 1850 per bag at sale points fixed by the department of agriculture, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sale Kasur Chunian From Government

Recent Stories

Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022 ..

Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 today

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 ..

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 win over India

12 hours ago
 Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Ad ..

Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Administrator Karachi

12 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders fo ..

Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders for remarks against Holy Prophet ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.