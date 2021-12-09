Fertilizer shops fined for overcharging prices in Tando Jam

The Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad Rural Surhan Aijaz Abro on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to fertilizer shops and imposed a fine for overcharging prices of agriculture fertilizers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad Rural Surhan Aijaz Abro on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to fertilizer shops and imposed a fine for overcharging prices of agriculture fertilizers.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Rural visited fertilizer shops in Tando Jam and checked prices of the fertilizers.

Surhan Aijaz Abro also imposed a fine of Rs 23,000 against shops for overcharging prices of agriculture fertilizer.

She warned the fertilizer shop owners to refrain from charging higher prices failing which strict action would be taken against them.