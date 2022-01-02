UrduPoint.com

Fertilizer Shops Sealed Over Hoarding

Published January 02, 2022

Fertilizer shops sealed over hoarding

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :District administration has sealed various shops and imposed fine on many others over illegal hoarding of fertilizer during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

As per directives of the provincial government, the Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Amir Mahmood along with officers of agriculture department launched a crackdown against dealers involved in hoarding and profiteering of fertilizer.

The officers sealed different shops and imposed fine on many others during the crackdown.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Amir Mahmood said that government orders would be implemented at any cost and no one would be allowed to loot farmers. He said that fertilizer was an important need of wheat crop but the dealers were charging extra prices from farmers.

He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination and strict action would be taken against dealers involved in such illegal practices.

