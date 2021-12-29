UrduPoint.com

Fertilizer Stock Of 3600 Bags Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 08:52 PM

The team of district administration has recovered 3600 Nitrophas fertilizer bags from a godown of Fatima textile mills few miles away from Burewala city in the premises of city police, during a raid conducted here on Wednesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The team of district administration has recovered 3600 Nitrophas fertilizer bags from a godown of Fatima textile mills few miles away from Burewala city in the premises of city police, during a raid conducted here on Wednesday.

According to agriculture spokesman, taking action on reports of Special Branch regarding illegal stock of fertilizer, a senior agriculture official along with police and special branch officials conducted raid at Fatima textile Mills. The team recovered illegal stock of 36000 Nitrophas fertilizer s bags worth over 190 million.

The team sealed the mill and initiated legal action against the owner.

The deputy commissioner directed official concerned to continue crackdown against stockers without any discrimination. He also said district administration was taking all possible steps to eradicate artificial inflation by conducting raids and netting hoarders, spokesman added.

