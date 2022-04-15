Fertilizer urea sale point sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration Kurram Muhammad Amir Khan is taking solid measures to facilitate growers.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Upper Kurram Muhammad Amir Khan on Friday paid visit to Parachinar bazaar and sealed a fertilizer urea sale point and arrested its owner for overcharging people.

The action was taken following directives of Deputy Commissioner Wasal Khan Khattak after receiving complaints.