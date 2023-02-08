UrduPoint.com

Fertilizers Dealer Burdened With Rs 100,000 Fine In Kabirwala

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy director agriculture extension Khanewal Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Khan imposed a Rs 100,000 fine on a fertilizers dealer in Kabirwala on charge of selling Urea bags at a higher price.

The official, in response to farmers' complaints, inspected dealers in Nawan Sheher area of tahsil Kabirwala, and imposed a Rs 102,000 fine on a dealer.

Accompanying assistant director Kabirwala Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Gill and agriculture officer Shehroz Javed, the deputy director also ensured the sale of remaining Urea at control price on the spot.

He ordered officials to check Urea stock with dealers regularly. He asked the farmers to point out elements involved in hoarding and profiteering to invite prompt action under the zero tolerance policy of the government against such people.

