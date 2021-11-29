UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:44 PM

Following the last week's direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take measures against hoarding, the price of fertilizer has registered an average decrease of Rs. 400 per bag

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Following the last week's direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take measures against hoarding, the price of fertilizer has registered an average decrease of Rs. 400 per bag.

This was informed in a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday to review the current stock and prices of fertilizer in the country.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin and senior officers were in attendance.

The Prime Minister was apprised that an online portal has been developed to monitor the supply of fertilizers, enabling the provincial and district administrations to keep a check on the movement of fertilizers.

The Chief Secretary Punjab told the meeting that in order to check the hoarding of fertilizers, a number of steps have been taken since November 13 last, including the registration of 347 First Information Reports (FIRs), 244 arrests, 21,111 inspections, sealing of 480 godowns, and fines of Rs.

27.9 million.

Besides, it was informed that control rooms have been established in every district to receive complaints about the fertilizers' shortage, hoarding and profiteering. Check-posts have also been established to curb inter-provincial smuggling of fertilizers.

The meeting was further told that the laws relating to hoarding and profiteering were also being amended under which the person giving information about the hoarding will be rewarded in proportion to the confiscated goods.

The Prime Minister directed to continue to take legal action against the elements involved in hoarding and profiteering.

More Stories From Pakistan

