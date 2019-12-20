Fertilizers' prices to be reduced further: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said that the government was planning measures to further reduce the prices of fertilizer in days to come

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said that the government was planning measures to further reduce the prices of fertilizer in days to come.

Chairing a meeting to review the demand and supply situation of fertilizers in the country, Asad Umar directed that all the relevant departments should keep a close watch on the demand - supply situation and the prices of the products to make sure that there is no price manipulation.

Secretary National food Security and Research Dr. Muhammad Hashim Popalzai and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that sufficient stocks of urea and DAP were available and there was no shortage of the commodities in the market.

It was noted that fake news was being spread regarding the likelihood of increase of urea prices. It was observed that there was no reason for any hike in prices, and the speculation was being made by vested interests.