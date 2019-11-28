Fertilizers receives IFA award 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ):Engro Fertilizers Limited has won another international award from International Fertilizer Association for its valid protect and sustain certificates, and participation in IFA's recent safety, environment, and energy benchmarks.

IFA's new President Mostafa Terrab presented CEO Engro Fertlizers Limited, Nadir S.

Qureshi, with a symbolic gold medal at Annual Strategic Forum held in Paris-Versailles at the IFA General meeting, said an Engro press release here on Thursday.

Engro Fertilizer Limited's entry in this leadership category by securing this medal exhibits its utmost priority on plant's safety and adherence to top quartile standards pertaining to safety standards, environmental stewardship and energy efficiency.

The gold medal recognizes the commitment of the Company to operate at globally acclaimed standards of safety, environmental compliance and energy efficiency.