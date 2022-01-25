Fertilizers supply to farmers at fixed rates being ensured: Secretary Agri

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Asad Rehman Gillani said on Tuesday that his department in collaboration with the district administration was trying to ensure the supply of fertilizers to farmers at fixed rates, and in this regard, zero tolerance policy was being observed against the elements involved in black marketing of fertilizers.

During his visit to the city, the agriculture secretary further said that exploitation of farmers would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that officers and staff of the department should visit markets and keep in touch with dealers so that there was no disruption in demand and supply.

Briefing on the stock of urea and DAP fertilizers in the district, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia said that 56,000 tonnes of urea and more than 22,000 tonnes of black stock of DAP was confiscated in the district.

The DC said that a total of 34 people were arrested and 52 FIRs had been registered against those involved in these cases and fine more than Rs 4.

11 million had been imposed on the accused.

On the occasion, Director Citrus Research Institute Sargodha Muhammad Nawaz Maiken while giving a briefing about the performance of institute, said that Pakistan was number one in the world in terms of Kinnow production.

The secretary agriculture directed him to further improve the marketing value chain of Kinnow so that farmers of the area could reap full benefits from it.

Asad Rehman Gillani also inspected ISO Certified laboratories for soil and water analysis Sargodha during his visit and a briefing was given him about the work being done in laboratories.

Deputy Commissioner Khusab Hamza Salick, Director (Extension) Fayyaz Kundi, Director SoilFertility Qazi Mohammad Akram and Director Citrus Research Institute Sargodha MohammadNawaz Makein among others attended the meeting.