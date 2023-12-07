Fertilizers Warehouse Sealed
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) A fertilizers store was sealed for selling the commodity at exorbitant rate here on Thursday.
On the complaint of higher rates, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Syed Hassan Raza, along
with a special team of agriculture department raided the Shadab Agro Services Narowal
owned by Muhammad Mushtaq near Vegetable Market early in the morning and sealed
the warehouse, besides imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 on the owner.
The DC Narowal also conducted inspections of Ali Fertilizer Narowal and checked records
which were found correct.