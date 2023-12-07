Fertilizers warehouse sealed

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) A fertilizers store was sealed for selling the commodity at exorbitant rate here on Thursday.

On the complaint of higher rates, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Syed Hassan Raza, along

with a special team of agriculture department raided the Shadab Agro Services Narowal

owned by Muhammad Mushtaq near Vegetable Market early in the morning and sealed

the warehouse, besides imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 on the owner.

The DC Narowal also conducted inspections of Ali Fertilizer Narowal and checked records

which were found correct.