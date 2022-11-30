UrduPoint.com

Fertilizers Worth Rs 2 Mln Seized; Owner Booked

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Fertilizers worth Rs 2 mln seized; owner booked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Agriculture Department seized fake fertilizers worth Rs 2 million during a raid, in the limits of Muzaffarabad police station, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Allah Rakha Sindhu along with team raided Aliwala village, situated near Sher Shah and seized fertilizers worth Rs 2 million.

He got a case registered against the owner, Rana Riaz, with Muzaffarabad Police station. The samples of the fertilizers were also sent to the lab for further analysis.

