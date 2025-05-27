FES Pakistan hosts conference to address labour rights challenges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) Pakistan on Tuesday held its 4th National Labour Conference, convening key stakeholders from across the country to assess the state of labour rights and formulate collaborative strategies for improved workplace conditions in Pakistan.

The event opened with welcoming remarks by Felix Kolbitz, Country Director of FES Pakistan, followed by Abdullah Dayo, Programme Advisor, who outlined the conference objectives, emphasizing the importance of inclusive dialogue.

In the inaugural session, Khalid Mehmood, Executive Director of the Labour education Foundation, delivered a compelling address, revealing that only 1% of Pakistan’s 74.2 million-strong labour force is unionized. The session was chaired by Justice (Retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Chairman of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC), who underlined the need for stronger legal frameworks and institutional support for workers’ rights.

Participants included representatives from the judiciary, government departments, trade unions, and civil society organizations. Labour leaders such as Shams ur Rehman Swati (NLF), Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen (PWF), Khursheed Ahmed and Abdul Latif Nizamani (Hydro Electric Workers Union), and Sultan Lala (APLF) called for actionable strategies to revitalize the labour movement, ensure workplace equity, and foster social dialogue. They emphasized the need for effective consultation among government, labour, judiciary, and academia to guarantee safe and fair working conditions.

The conference also featured a unified call for fair labour representation in national and international forums, including the upcoming International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva. The leaders agreed to establish a national alliance aimed at tackling the adverse effects of public sector privatization and rising inflation.

Justice (Retd) Siddiqui, in his concluding address, reiterated NIRC’s commitment to supporting workers through legal and economic protections.

He urged union leaders to review internal policies, root out corruption, and educate workers on their legal rights. He assured participants that NIRC remains accessible and ready to facilitate workers across Pakistan.

Former NIRC Chairman Justice (Retd) Abdul Rasool Memon echoed similar sentiments, describing the Commission as a bridge fostering trust between employers and employees. He acknowledged the critical role played by public institutions, civil society, and international partners in advancing workers’ dignity and rights.

Addressing the gender dimension, Ume Laila, Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), pointed out that women make up nearly half of Pakistan’s population but constitute only 24% of the labour force. She called for legislative reforms aligned with the Constitution, ILO conventions, and EU agreements to protect women workers. Aima Mehmood of the Women Workers Organization (WWO) stressed the need for genuine inclusion of women in trade union leadership and decision-making roles.

As the conference drew to a close, Khursheed Ahmed, General Secretary of the All Pakistan Workers Confederation, emphasized the need for grassroots mobilization and practical steps to address core labour issues.

The final session encouraged open dialogue among participants, including Nasir Mansoor (NTUF), Shahid Waheed (APTUC), Naseem Rao (Railways Workers Union), Zahra Khan (HBWWF), Mohsin Ilyas (UNI PALC), and Abdul Rehman Aasi (PWF). They shared insights on critical challenges such as job insecurity, inadequate wages, and lack of social protections.

The conference concluded with a collective resolve to build a culture of mutual respect, constructive negotiation, and fairness in workplaces. Stakeholders agreed to continue the momentum with regular follow-up sessions and coordinated actions to safeguard the rights and welfare of workers nationwide.