FESCO activates control rooms in 8 districts for Ashura

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has activated 9 control rooms in eight districts of its region to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply on the eve of Ashura Muharramul Haram.

FESCO spokesman said on Saturday that the control rooms were setup in Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Kamalia, Bhakkar and Joharabad.

He said that two control rooms were set up in Faisalabad and people could contact the control room in 1st circle Faisalabad through mobile number 0345-1500443 and second circle Faisalabad through 0345-1500430. Similarly, Jhang Circle can be contacted through 0345-1500274, Sargodha Circle through 0345-1500230, Mianwali Circle through 0345-1500087, Chiniot division through 0345-1501431, Kamalia division through 0345-1503106, Bhakkar division through 0345-1501550 and Joharabad division through 0345-1500206.

People can contact through toll free number 0800-66554, helpline number 118 and complaint centers at FESCO headquarters through 041-9220290 and 0419220618 in case of any emergency, whereas, electricity-related complaints would also be received through WhatsApp number 0345-1500898, email address fesco118@gmail.com and through SMS on 8118, he added.

He said that FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmed would monitor the entire activities of FESCO officials through central control room at FESCO Headquarters.

He said that leave of entire field staff of FESCO were cancelled and they were directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply round the clock during Ashura days. In this connection,transformers-mounted trolleys were also provided at subdivision level so that these could bereplaced in case of emergency, he added.