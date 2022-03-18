UrduPoint.com

FESCO Added 700 New Transformers For Improvement Of Distribution System

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2022 | 10:53 PM

FESCO added 700 new transformers for improvement of distribution system

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has added 700 new transformers in different parts of the region for improvement of the distribution system and provision of uninterrupted power supply to consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has added 700 new transformers in different parts of the region for improvement of the distribution system and provision of uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed said this while addressing an e-court on facebook at FESCO Headquarters.

He said that provision of the best services to the consumers is our top priority. He said that transformer trolleys have also been provided to the Sub- Division offices to restore power supply immediately in case of any emergency. He said that e-courts were proving helpful in resolving the problems of consumers of electricity. He also directed the FESCO officers and officials for immediate redress the consumers electricity related issues so that the image of FESCO could emerge as consumer friendly company.

He appealed to the consumers to cooperate in crackdown against power pilferage so that power theft from FESCO could be completely eradicated. He said that FESCO monitoring cell 118 and toll free number 0800-66554 were working round the clock for redressal of electricity complaints.

During online e-court, over 180 consumers from all over the FESCO region including Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar informed the CEO about their electricity related problems. The CEO issued orders to solve the consumers' complaint on priority basis and inform him about the progress within next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Facebook Company Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Progress Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh All From Best Top FESCO

Recent Stories

‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

15 minutes ago
 Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

15 minutes ago
 Putin accuses Ukraine of 'war crimes' in Macron ca ..

Putin accuses Ukraine of 'war crimes' in Macron call: Kremlin

12 minutes ago
 3-day spring festival begins in Khanewal

3-day spring festival begins in Khanewal

12 minutes ago
 Inter-district cattle thieves gang busted

Inter-district cattle thieves gang busted

12 minutes ago
 Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>