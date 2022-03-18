FESCO added 700 new transformers for improvement of distribution system

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has added 700 new transformers in different parts of the region for improvement of the distribution system and provision of uninterrupted power supply to consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has added 700 new transformers in different parts of the region for improvement of the distribution system and provision of uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed said this while addressing an e-court on facebook at FESCO Headquarters.

He said that provision of the best services to the consumers is our top priority. He said that transformer trolleys have also been provided to the Sub- Division offices to restore power supply immediately in case of any emergency. He said that e-courts were proving helpful in resolving the problems of consumers of electricity. He also directed the FESCO officers and officials for immediate redress the consumers electricity related issues so that the image of FESCO could emerge as consumer friendly company.

He appealed to the consumers to cooperate in crackdown against power pilferage so that power theft from FESCO could be completely eradicated. He said that FESCO monitoring cell 118 and toll free number 0800-66554 were working round the clock for redressal of electricity complaints.

During online e-court, over 180 consumers from all over the FESCO region including Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar informed the CEO about their electricity related problems. The CEO issued orders to solve the consumers' complaint on priority basis and inform him about the progress within next 24 hours.