FESCO Announces 'no Load Shedding' On Eidul Azha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 03:10 PM

FESCO announces 'no load shedding' on Eidul Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced that 'no load shedding' will be observed in FESCO region during holidays of Eidul Azha.

FESCO spokesman said Sunday that there were total 1037 feeders in FESCO region and all these were included in category 'A' where no load shedding will be observed.

He said that focal persons have also been nominated in all four circles of the FESCO whereas special monitoring cell has also been established to take prompt action for redressing electricity related complaints during Eid days.

He said that transformer mounted trolleys have been provided in all subdivisions and these transformers would be used in case of any emergency to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity on Eidul Azha.

He said that about 2200 employees of the FESCO will perform duties during three days of Eidul Azha. The people can also submit their complaints to Superintendent Engineer (SE) 1st Circle through telephone number 041-9200641, SE 2nd Circle through 041-9200480, SE Sargodha Circle through 048-9230393 and SE Jhang Circle through 047-9200220. The electricity related complaints can also be get lodge through toll free number 118 and 0800-66554, he said.

