FESCO announces power shutdown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a power shutdown programme in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations for May 28.

According to schedule, supply of electricity will remain suspended from 6a.m. to 11a.m. from Shadman, Cardiology and Tariqabad feeders.

From 5a.m. to 1p.m. 132 KV Skarp colony grid station, 132 KV Jarranwala grid station, 132 KV 103 RB grid station, 132 KV Lundianwala grid station, 132 KV Rafhan grid station, 132 KV Interloop-I, II grid station.