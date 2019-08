FESCO announces power shutdown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, the power supply from Imam Bargah Road, Gol Karyana and Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon while Tata Bazaar and Bhola Pir feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe shutdown from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday (August 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ali Abad, Jassoana Bungalow, new Sitiana, Wanihar Mill, al-Mustafa Shaheed and Sammundri Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon whereas GM Abad, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Siddhupura, Faizabad and Aminpur feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Beeranwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Mansoorwala and Bhola Pir feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe load shedding from 8:00 a.m to 12:00 noon on August 20, 2019.