FESCO Announces Relief In FPA

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) management has issued orders for extending relief in Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) to its consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) management has issued orders for extending relief in Fuel price Adjustment (FPA) to its consumers.

Addressing a press conference here Friday, Chief Executive FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed said that implementation of the directions has been started with immediate effect.

He said that FPA surcharge would be excluded from bills of those consumers who had consumed 200 units or less in the month of June. Such consumers will get relief of Rs 9.90 per unit.

He further clarified that the consumers who were consuming 200 or less units during the last six months would get Rs 6 per unit relief as they were already getting concessional tariff rate in their bills.

He said that agriculture consumers would also be eligible for getting relief of Rs 9.90 in the bills of August.

He said that revised bills had been issued to consumers and due dates of the bills had also been extended. Now there is no need to visit the FESCO offices as the new bill will be reached at the home address of the consumers.

He further said that the consumers who had paid their bills, would be provided relief in the bills in the month of September.

