FESCO approves Eid bonus, disparity allowance for its employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :board of Directors (BoDs) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) approved Eid bonus equal to one basic pay for all its employees in addition to 15 percent Disparity Allowance for the officials from grade-1 to grade-19.

FESCO spokesman said on Saturday that Director General Admin FESCO Athar Ayub Chaudhry issued a notification for the payment of Eid bonus and disparity allowance to FESCO employees before Eidul Fitr.

The Eid bonus was approved for all FESCO employees in recognition of their excellent service during Ramzanul Mubarak, whereas, 15 percent Disparity Allowancewas approved in the light of orders of Finance Division and the allowance wouldbe paid from March 1, 2022, he added.