FESCO Arranges Farewell Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 10:18 PM

FESCO arranges farewell ceremony

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that manpower plays vital role for the stability and development of departments and best team & workforce are asset of departments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that manpower plays vital role for the stability and development of departments and best team & workforce are asset of departments.

He was addressing a farewell held here at FESCO Headquarters on Monday, in honor of former superintendent Engineer (S&D) FESCO Syed Rafaqat Ali Shah, who retired after attaining the age of superannuation.

Fesco Chief said that retired officer run his department in expert manner and performed his duty actively.

He said that services of retired officer would be remembered for long time.

Later, shield and gifts were also presented to retiring officer, while General Manager Operation Itrat Hussain, Chief Engineer Development Rana Ayub, Chief Engineer (Operation) Ghulam Farooq, Chief Commercial Officer Nawaz Kulla, Chief Financial Officer Nazeer Ahmad, Director General (HR & Admin) Nasar Hayat Mekan, Staff Officer Abid Rasheed and others were also present.

