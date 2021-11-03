Fesco arranges farewell ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad Wednesday said that sincere and skilled manpower is precious asset, as its play a pivotal role in stability of the institutions.

He was addressing a farewell in honor of fesco former chief engineer technical Khadim Hussain Lara who retired after attaining the age of superannuation.

He said that provision of best services to consumers and protection of rights of Fesco staff was his top priority.

He said that Fesco was at peak of its success and it was a challenge for him, and his team to maintain this position in future, but this could be achieved only with the support of Fesco officers and officials.

General Manager Operation Itrat Hussain, Chief Commercial Officer Muhammad Nawaz Kullah, Chief Engineer Development Rana Ayub, Chief Engineer Operation Ghulam Farooq, Chief Financial Officer Nazeer Ahmad, Director General HR & Admin Nasr Hayat Mekan, Retired Chief Engineer Technical Khadim Hussain Lara and others were also present.