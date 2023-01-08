FESCO arranges training session for BoD members

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arranged a training session on corporate governance rules, board powers, audit & finance rules and working of the board of directors sub-committees for the BoD members, here on Sunday.

A spokesman said that services of senior instructors of the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) were hired for the workshop.

Chairman FESCO BoD Malik Tahseen Awan, Board Director Engineer Babar Ikram, Iftikhar Ahmed Ansari, Raja Ameer Hamza, Nouman Khalid, Malik Rab Nawaz, Muhammad Hamir Hayat Khan, Ali Ranjha, Mahfouz Bhatti and FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmed participated in the training session.

FESCO officers including Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mian Nazir Ahmed, General Manager Operation Nazar Muhammad Dubb, Company Secretary Abid Rasheed, Director OD Mahmood Ahmed and Deputy Director Safety Saeed Raza were also present, he added.