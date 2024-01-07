Open Menu

FESCO Assigns Additional Charge To Four Officers

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

FESCO assigns additional charge to four officers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has assigned the additional charge of four posts to its officers along with their own duties.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that additional charge of General Manager (Operation) FESCO was assigned to Chief Engineer (Operation) Muhammad Rafiq while additional charge of General Manager (Commercial & Customer Services) was handed over to Chief Engineer (Customer Services) Sadaf Naz.

Similarly, additional charge of General Manager (Technical) was assigned to Chief Engineer (Planning & Designing) Amir Mehboob Elahi whereas additional charge of Director General (Human Resources) was handed over to Director Legal Farrukh Aftab.

All these officers have taken over charge of their new assignments along with their previous duties, he added.

