Fesco BoD Approves Purchase Of 2,630 Transformers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:40 PM

Fesco BoD approves purchase of 2,630 transformers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Fesco Board of Directors approved the purchase of 2,630 transformers of different categories here Wednesday.

The 600 transformers of 10KVA, 630 of 15KVA and 1400 of 50KVA will be purchased.

The board also approved the purchase of land for the construction of 132KV grid station at 582-GB Jaranwala.

The approvals were granted in a meeting held at Fesco headquarters under the chair of Chairman Khurram Mukhtar.

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Ehsan Elahi and other BOD members including Commissioner Faisalabad Ishrat Ali, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, Ch Abdul Hameed, Dr Khurram Tariq, Syed Ali Murtaza, Javed Iqbal and company Secretary Ather Ayub Ch also attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

