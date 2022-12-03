UrduPoint.com

Fesco BoD To Take Steps For Welfare Of Employees

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Fesco BoD to take steps for welfare of employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman board of Directors (BoD) of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Malik Tahseen Awan said the BoD would take appropriate steps for welfare of employees in addition to facilitate consumers.

He was addressing a ceremony at Fesco Headquarters here on Saturday while handing over new vehicles and buses to offices of the company.

Tahseen Awan handed over keys of five vehicles to Executive Engineers of M&T Departments, three buses to Superintending Engineer Jhang Circle, Deputy Director RTC, X-en Operation Joharabadand three buses to other sections.

Directors Board Iftikhar Ahmed Ansari, Raja Ameer Hamza and others were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Vehicles Jhang Circle Iftikhar Ahmed

Recent Stories

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

1 hour ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

2 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln depos ..

PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln deposit term

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.