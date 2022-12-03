Fesco BoD to take steps for welfare of employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman board of Directors (BoD) of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Malik Tahseen Awan said the BoD would take appropriate steps for welfare of employees in addition to facilitate consumers.

He was addressing a ceremony at Fesco Headquarters here on Saturday while handing over new vehicles and buses to offices of the company.

Tahseen Awan handed over keys of five vehicles to Executive Engineers of M&T Departments, three buses to Superintending Engineer Jhang Circle, Deputy Director RTC, X-en Operation Joharabadand three buses to other sections.

Directors Board Iftikhar Ahmed Ansari, Raja Ameer Hamza and others were also present.