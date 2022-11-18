Fesco BoDs lays foundation stone of mosque

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The ground breaking ceremony held for construction of mosque at Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) headquarters colony, here on Friday.

Fesco board of Directors (BoDs) Malik Tahsin Awan laid the foundation stone of the mosque.

Former MNA Haji Akram Ansari, Board Director Iftikhar Ahmad Ansari, General Manager Operations Nazar Muhammad Dub, Chief Engineer Operations Muhammad Nawaz, Staff Officer Abid Rasheed and others were present.

Executive Engineer (Civil Works) Shakil Hyder lak briefed the chairman BoD regarding the estimated construction cost of mosque and said it would be built on 1,450 square feet with a capacity of 60 worshipers at a time. The construction will be completed in six-months. he briefed.