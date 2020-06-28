FESCO budget of Rs.6 billion approved for fiscal year 2020-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors (BOD) has approved the procurement plan for O&M and Capital budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 worth Rs.6 billion.

Similarly, the board has also approved the construction of fortified dispensary at 132KV Jhang grid station and office of the Superintending Engineer first circle.

A spokesman of the company said today that General Manager Technical FESCO during meeting presented budget proposals and agenda about procurement plan 2020-21 for purchase of material for GSO, GSC, Distribution Material and safety gadgets.

The meeting unanimously approved the budget proposals in addition to giving approval to Prime Minister Support package for the families of those FESCO employees who died during service.

The board also approved the agenda for O&M and Capital budget 2020-21 presented by Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mian Ansar Mehmood.

Board also approved the construction of fortified dispensary at 132-KV Jhang grid station and SE first office, spokesman added.