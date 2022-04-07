FESCO cables stolen

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Electricity cables of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have been stolen from electric poles in the area of Thikriwala police station.

According to a spokesman, thieves took away electricity wires worth Rs 800,000 from various poles near Chak No 275-JB Painsara in the darkness of night.

The police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the accused.