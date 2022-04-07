FESCO Cables Stolen
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Electricity cables of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have been stolen from electric poles in the area of Thikriwala police station.
According to a spokesman, thieves took away electricity wires worth Rs 800,000 from various poles near Chak No 275-JB Painsara in the darkness of night.
The police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the accused.