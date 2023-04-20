FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has cancelled Eid holidays of all operational staff to ensure uninterrupted power supply to rural and urban areas during the Eidul Fitr days.

A spokesperson said here on Thursday the staff was assigned emergency duties, while transformer trolleys and additional equipment and electricity gadgets were provided to them.

Meanwhile, consumers could register their electricity-related complaints on FESCO's Facebook and Twitter pages, apart from the central complaint cell, established at FESCO Headquarters.

For the convenience of consumers, the complaint centres of all five operation circles of FESCO including Faisalabad First, Second, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali will facilitate consumer round-the-clock.