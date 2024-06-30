FESCO cancels all shutdown permits to ensure interrupted power supply during summer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has cancelled all shutdown permits to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to its consumers across the region during the summer season.

A FESCO spokesman said here on Sunday that the weather had become very hot and the FESCO made elaborate arraignments to provide maximum relief to its consumers.

In this connection, all 1306 feeders were included in Category-A and exempted from all kinds of loadshedding, he said and added that the demand of the power supply in FESCO remained 2554 megawatt yesterday whereas the FESCO obtained 2600 megawatt supply from the main system.

He said that no load management was across the region. However, the power supply remained suspended from 11 feeders as technical faults disrupted the electricity supply, he added.

He said that Chief Executive Engineer FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir was monitoring power distribution and in this connection, consumers’ calls were being attended promptly in addition to redressing their complaints on top priority.

The FESCO has activated its entire field staff for ensuring an uninterrupted power supply and people can lodge their complaints through 118 or send a message to 8118 or visit mobile app “FESCO Light”, he added.