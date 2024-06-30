Open Menu

FESCO Cancels All Shutdown Permits To Ensure Interrupted Power Supply During Summer

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 09:00 PM

FESCO cancels all shutdown permits to ensure interrupted power supply during summer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has cancelled all shutdown permits to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to its consumers across the region during the summer season.

A FESCO spokesman said here on Sunday that the weather had become very hot and the FESCO made elaborate arraignments to provide maximum relief to its consumers.

In this connection, all 1306 feeders were included in Category-A and exempted from all kinds of loadshedding, he said and added that the demand of the power supply in FESCO remained 2554 megawatt yesterday whereas the FESCO obtained 2600 megawatt supply from the main system.

He said that no load management was across the region. However, the power supply remained suspended from 11 feeders as technical faults disrupted the electricity supply, he added.

He said that Chief Executive Engineer FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir was monitoring power distribution and in this connection, consumers’ calls were being attended promptly in addition to redressing their complaints on top priority.

The FESCO has activated its entire field staff for ensuring an uninterrupted power supply and people can lodge their complaints through 118 or send a message to 8118 or visit mobile app “FESCO Light”, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Weather Electricity Mobile Company Visit Sunday All From Top FESCO

Recent Stories

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

12 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

22 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

22 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

22 hours ago
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

22 hours ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

22 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

22 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

23 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

23 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan