FESCO cancels leaves of employees during Eid days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has cancelled leaves of its all employees to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the Eidul Azha 2023 holidays.

In a statement issued on Monday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed said that emergency cells were established across the FESCO region, while Central Control Room would remain active at FESCO headquarters during Eid days.

He said that he himself would monitor entire activities in five circles of FESCO through Central Control Room so that the consumers could be provided uninterrupted power supply on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

He said that sufficient staff was deployed at all emergency cells and complaint centres as well as in Central Control Room and they would perform their duties in three shifts round-the-clock.

He said that all Superintending Engineers (SEs), Directors and Executive Engineers (XENs) were issued instructions to keep their staff alert round-the-clock to deal with any electricity-related emergency during Eid days.

He said that field staff was also directed strictly to take appropriate measures for prompt redress of electricity related complaints and in this connection no comprise would be made with negligent, lethargic and delinquent employees at all.