FESCO catches 42 more power pilferers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) teams caught 42 more power pilferers in its six operation circles on Thursday.

They were stealing electricity through different ways including connecting direct supply.

A spokesperson said here Thursday that FESCO charged 71,000 units worth Rs 3.

1 million from the pilferers as detection bills. The electricity connections of all the pilferers were disconnected and an application for registration of cases against them filed with police stations concerned. In district Faisalabad only, 1000 power pilferers have so far been caught and FESCO has charged pilferers over 2.7 million units worth Rs 120.6 million as detection bills.