FESCO caught 160 power pilferers in March

In a crackdown against power theft, the intelligence teams of FESCO caught 160 pilferers in all the five circles of the region during the month of March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against power theft, the intelligence teams of FESCO caught 160 pilferers in all the five circles of the region during the month of March.

The teams collected Rs 30 million from pilferers in the head of detection bills and got registered cases against 50 power pilferers.

Fesco task forces checked total 74,631 electric connections across the region and found 128 pilferers stealing electricity through direct supply from PVC line, 20 through body tampering of meters, 7 shunt system, 2 by changing phase polarity and 3 others by giving side to the meters.

The department sent bills of 1,675,824 detection units worth Rs 30 million to power pilferers.

FESCO CEO Shafiqul Hassan asked the people to inform about electricity theft at hotline number 051-9103888 or FESCO toll free number 080066554 or helpline 118.