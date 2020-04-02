UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Caught 160 Power Pilferers In March

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:18 PM

FESCO caught 160 power pilferers in March

In a crackdown against power theft, the intelligence teams of FESCO caught 160 pilferers in all the five circles of the region during the month of March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against power theft, the intelligence teams of FESCO caught 160 pilferers in all the five circles of the region during the month of March.

The teams collected Rs 30 million from pilferers in the head of detection bills and got registered cases against 50 power pilferers.

Fesco task forces checked total 74,631 electric connections across the region and found 128 pilferers stealing electricity through direct supply from PVC line, 20 through body tampering of meters, 7 shunt system, 2 by changing phase polarity and 3 others by giving side to the meters.

The department sent bills of 1,675,824 detection units worth Rs 30 million to power pilferers.

FESCO CEO Shafiqul Hassan asked the people to inform about electricity theft at hotline number 051-9103888 or FESCO toll free number 080066554 or helpline 118.

Related Topics

Electricity March All From Million FESCO

Recent Stories

WHO Chief voices for debt relief for poor countrie ..

3 minutes ago

Azerbaijan's Government Not Ruling Out State of Em ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-bacterial spray drive begins in Sindh

14 minutes ago

No shortage of flour, edibles in Dir Lower: Hafizu ..

14 minutes ago

PTI will try to resolve issues of people: Pakistan ..

14 minutes ago

Nasir Ali Syed appointed CEO of Pak-Qatar General ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.