FESCO caught 1944 power pilferers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :FESCO teams nabbed 1944 power pilferers from its region during current month and issued detection bills of Rs 20.6 million.

According to a spokesperson here on Wednesday,the teams checked overall 43,817 electricity connections in the region and found 61 pilferers were stealing electricity through installing direct connections, 13 through meter tempering,four through shunt, 876 through stopping the meter,990 through other techniques.

The team were also issued detection bills amounting to Rs 20.6 million to all accused Further investigation was underway.