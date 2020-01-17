FESCO caught 78 pilferers

FESCO task forces held 78 pilferers and issued them detection bills of over Rs10 million during last two weeks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :FESCO task forces held 78 pilferers and issued them detection bills of over Rs10 million during last two weeks.

The teams got registered cases against 23 power pilferers on stealing electricity through different techniques.

Fesco spokesperson said here Friday that the task forces checked total 56,929 electric connections in all the 5 circles of the region and issued bills of 768,000 detection units amounting to Rs 11,890,000 to pilferers.