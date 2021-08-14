UrduPoint.com

FESCO Celebrates Jashan-e-Azadi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 09:16 PM

FESCO celebrates Jashan-e-Azadi

An impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held at FESCO headquarters here on Saturday to mark 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :An impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held at FESCO headquarters here on Saturday to mark 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad hoisted the national flag and addressed the participants of the ceremony.

He said, "Independent homeland, Pakistan, is the result of sacrifices offered by our forefathers." He said that present generation should play its due role to drag out Pakistan from prevalent crises and put it on road to progress and prosperity.

He said that FESCO being an important player in the socioeconomic uplift of Faisalabad region was playing its role effectively and its employees should also fully exploit their potentialities to provide best services to its consumers.

Earlier, Chief Executive also cut Jashn-e-Azadi cake and distributed sweets and gifts among the children present in the ceremony.

Later, a special "Dua" was also offered for departed souls of martyrs of Pakistan Movement.

