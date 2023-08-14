Open Menu

FESCO Celebrates Jashan-e-Azadi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 01:30 PM

FESCO celebrates Jashan-e-Azadi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) celebrated Jashan-e-Azadi here on Monday by organising an impressive flag-hoisting ceremony at its headquarters to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed unfurled the national flag and addressed the participants in the ceremony. He said that the present generation should play its role to steer Pakistan out of crises and put it on road to progress and prosperity as the independent homeland was achieved after unprecedented sacrifices.

He said that FESCO, being an important player in socioeconomic uplift of Faisalabad region, was playing its role effectively and its employees should also fully exploit their potentials to provide the best services to its consumers.

Earlier, the FESCO chief also sang national anthem along with other participants in the ceremony and cut a cake to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi in a most befitting manner.

He also distributed sweets and gifts among children who participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Later, a special 'dua' was also offered for departed souls of martyrs of Pakistan Movement.

Similar functions were also arranged at circle level of FESCO region in addition to illuminating buildings of FESCO offices with colorful lights and decorating them with national flags and buntings, FESCO spokesman Tahir Mehmood Sheikh said here on Monday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Company Road Progress Independence Circle Best FESCO

Recent Stories

BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras t ..

BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras to enhance city cleaning, waste ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising Univers ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising University of Kalba

11 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resign ..

Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resignation as senator

16 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates Independence Day today

Nation celebrates Independence Day today

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

17 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

18 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

18 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

19 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan