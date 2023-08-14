FESCO celebrates Jashan-e-Azadi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) celebrated Jashan-e-Azadi here on Monday by organising an impressive flag-hoisting ceremony at its headquarters to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed unfurled the national flag and addressed the participants in the ceremony. He said that the present generation should play its role to steer Pakistan out of crises and put it on road to progress and prosperity as the independent homeland was achieved after unprecedented sacrifices.

He said that FESCO, being an important player in socioeconomic uplift of Faisalabad region, was playing its role effectively and its employees should also fully exploit their potentials to provide the best services to its consumers.

Earlier, the FESCO chief also sang national anthem along with other participants in the ceremony and cut a cake to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi in a most befitting manner.

He also distributed sweets and gifts among children who participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Later, a special 'dua' was also offered for departed souls of martyrs of Pakistan Movement.

Similar functions were also arranged at circle level of FESCO region in addition to illuminating buildings of FESCO offices with colorful lights and decorating them with national flags and buntings, FESCO spokesman Tahir Mehmood Sheikh said here on Monday.