FESCO Celebrates Yaum-e-Azadi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has celebrated Yaum-e-Azadi (Independence Day) by arranging main flag hoisting ceremony at FESCO Headquarters here on Wednesday.

Addressing the function, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Muhammad Amir said that we should be thankful that we are the inhabitants of a free and dignified country where we are living a free life with all our religious beliefs.

He said that we should adopt the golden principal of Quaid-e-Azam Unity, Faith and Discipline and work for the development of the country.

We thanked God on this day who bestowed us with this beautiful country, he added.

He further said that after the sacrifice of millions of lives,Pakistan came into existence as an Islamic Ideological State. He said that as a nation we should promise that we will work for the development and progress of the country and brought a sublime name for Pakistan among the other countries of the world.

Earlier,Chief Engr. Muhammad Amir along with other participants of the function unfurled the national flag while Chief Engineers, Directors, Deputy Directors and large number of FESCO officials were also present on the occasion.

