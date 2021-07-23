FESCO chief among 4 suspended over power outages

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Arshad Muneer, along with three other officers, has been suspended over power outage during the Eid days.

A spokesman for FESCO said on Friday that electricity consumers filed complaints that they faced power outages on the first and second day of Eid.

At this, the power ministry suspended FESCO Chief Engineer Arshad Muneer and appointed Chief Engineer LESCO Bashir Ahmad as new Chief of FESCO.

Meanwhile, SDO Madina Town subdivision Farrukh Parvaiz, Xen Abdullah Pur Muhammad Amjad and SE First Circle Faisalabad Mubasshar Hussain were also suspended as power outages were reported in their jurisdiction. Further action against them is under progress, FESCO spokesman added.