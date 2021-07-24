FESCO Chief assumes charge

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad has taken over the charge of his office.

FESCO Chief Engineer Bashir Ahmad was accorded a rousing reception on his arrival at FESCO Headquarters.

He directed the FESCO officers as well as officials to improve their performance for the elimination of power theft in addition to provide quality service to the consumers.

During his introductory meeting, he also issued direction for immediate installation of new commercialand industrial connections and warned that no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated.