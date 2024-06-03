FESCO Chief assures consumers of uninterrupted power supply

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Muhammad Amir has promised to provide an uninterrupted power supply to consumers during summers.

In this regard, he directed General Manager (GM) Operation FESCO Muhammad Rafiq to issue necessary directions to all FESCO circles in view of the current heat wave in the country.

Therefore, the General Manager Operation has issued a special letter containing various instructions to all the six Operation Circles including Faisalabad First, Faisalabad Second, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali and Toba Tek Singh in addition to Grid Station Operation (GSO) for immediate resolution of consumers’ grievances.

In the letter, all field and grid officers have been directed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. The FESCO staff was also directed not to leave their respective stations without taking permission from the competent authority so that immediate response can be made in case of any problem or emergency.

This move is essential to ensure operational readiness and prompt resolution of any issues that may arise, FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday.

The letter further added that the field staff should respond promptly to all phone calls received from consumers and redress of their problems on a top priority basis.

Moreover, the senior staff has been directed to ensure prompt identification and resolution of faults in the field besides necessary repairs and keeping stakeholders informed.

These measures are very important to provide better services to the consumers and maintain their satisfaction over the company. All the field officers are requested to strictly follow these instructions and solve all kinds of problems of the consumers promptly, the spokesman added.