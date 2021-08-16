UrduPoint.com

FESCO Chief Calls Various Transferred Officers Back To Parent Dept

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:50 PM

FESCO Chief calls various transferred officers back to parent dept

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has called various transferred officers of the company back to their parent company

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has called various transferred officers of the company back to their parent company.

FESCO spokesman said on Monday that former FESCO chief had transferred various officers of the company to other companies. However, sitting FESCO Chief Bashir Ahmad called all the transferred officers back to their parent company and appointed them in various departments.

Giving some details, spokesman said that FESCO Chief appointed Nasr Hayat Mekan as Director General HR & Admin, Ghulam Farooq as Chief Engineer Operation, Rana Muhammad Ayub as Chief Engineer Development (PMU), Muhammad Nawaz as Chief Commercial Officer, Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood as Director Commercial, Tahir Mehmood Sheikh as Director Public Relations, Muhammad Munawwar Khan as Director Procurement, Muhammad Saeed as Superintending Engineer Operation First Circle Faisalabad, Umar Hayat as Director (PS&C), Faisal Raza Marth as Project Director (GSC), Amir Mehmoob Elahi as Director (S&I), Mubasshar Hayat as Superintending Engineer (Technical Services), Muhammad Rafiq as Superintending Engineer Second Circle Faisalabad, Munawar Mehmood as Director (HS&E), Khadim Hussain Zahid General as Manager Technical, Itrat Hussain as Chief Engineer Planning & Design, Shabbir Ahmad as SE (GSO) Circle, Nazar Muhammad as SE Operation Jhang Circle and Muhammad Anwar as Project Director (Construction).

Out of these officers, Director General HR & Admin Nasr Hayat Mekan, General Manager Technical Khadim Hussain Zahid, Chief Engineer Planning & Designs Itrat Hussain and Director Public Relations Tahir Mehmood Sheikh have taken charge of their offices and started work, spokesman added.

