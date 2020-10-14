UrduPoint.com
FESCO Chief Directs To Solve Staff Issues

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

FESCO chief directs to solve staff issues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Eng Arshad Munir has directed FESCO administration to solve problems including pension, medical cases, marriage and welfare grant of the staff on priority basis.

He was addressing a review meeting of Human Resource and Administration (HR&A) Director at FESCO Headquarter.

He also directed to clear all pending disciplinary cases immediately. He said that safety training should be made compulsory during departmental training of line staff and syllabus regarding safety measures should also be included in promotion training.

During training Deputy Director (Safety) will deliver lecture on safety to participants of every course, he added.

He also issued orders to conduct a survey of the vehicles being use in operation circles and repairing of out-of-order vehicles should be ensured without any delay.

CEO said that there was no room for the elements who were creating hurdle in the welfare of FESCO staff and strict action would be taken against such officers and officials without discrimination.

Director General (HR&A) Bahri Karam briefed the FESCO Chief about performance of HR Directorate.

Additional DG (CM) Athar Ayub Ch, Deputy Director Security Muzaffar Qadir Malik, Deputy Director Transport, Kashif Bashir, Additional Director (PR) Tahir Sheikh and staff officer Abid Rashid were also present in the meeting.

