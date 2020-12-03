UrduPoint.com
FESCO Chief For Immediate Installation Of Electricity Connections

Thu 03rd December 2020

FESCO chief for immediate installation of electricity connections

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Engineer Arshad Munir has directed to install all pending electricity connection without any delay

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Engineer Arshad Munir has directed to install all pending electricity connection without any delay.

He issued these directions to heads of all five operation circles including First, Second, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali, while presiding over a meeting here at FESCO headquarters.

He also directed for escalating action against power pilferage.

All connections including domestic, commercial, industrial and tube well should be checked to detect the power theft, he added.

He ordered to take strict action against power pilferers without any discrimination and ensure the registration of cases against them.

He directed the staff to ensure recovery form running and dead defaulters. He also directed the concerned staff to immediately remove hazardous points causing fatal and non-fatal accidents.

Engineer Arshad Munir also directed the FESCO staff to utilize all resources to solve the consumers' complaints on priority basis in addition to improving the distribution system so that uninterrupted power supply to the consumers could be ensured.

