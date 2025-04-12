FESCO Chief Holds Online Court To Address Consumer Complaints
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Muhammad Amir organized an online court "E-Katchery" through Facebook to resolve consumer complaints.
Speaking on the occasion, the FESCO Chief said that the company has taken tangible steps to provide trouble free service to its consumers and in this connection, genuine complaints of electricity consumers are being redressed on urgent basis besides facilitating them to submit their grievances online by sitting at their homes instead of visiting FESCO offices repeatedly.
He said that FESCO officials and officers were directed strictly to take prompt notice on public complaints and utilize all available resources for redress of the same without any delay.
Negligence in addressing consumer issues would not be tolerated at any cost, he added.
He also assured that the installation of new connections, replacement of faulty meters and other service-related problems would be resolved on a priority basis.
He said that the electricity consumers could get their complaints lodged through FESCO helpline 118, toll-free number 0800-66554 and SMS service 8118. The step would also help enhance transparency, efficiency and consumer satisfaction in the service delivery, he added.
