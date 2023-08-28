FESCO chief inaugurates Rs 352.812m power projects

Chairman Board of Directors (BoD) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Malik Tahsin Awan inaugurated Rs 352.812m power projects in the division on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman board of Directors (BoD) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Malik Tahsin Awan inaugurated Rs 352.812m power projects in the division on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of newly established Kot Momin division and Sial Mor Subdivision, he said that all existing grid stations and LT/HT proposals were being upgraded in addition to constructing new grid stations and establishing new subdivision so that trouble-free service could be provided to electricity consumers.

He said that 132-kV Bhabra grid station was upgraded with an estimated cost of Rs.

144.915 million, whereas Rs. 207.897 million were spent on laying transmission line for the grid station, in addition to installing two new power transformers of 20.26-KVA capacity each at the grid.

He said a new division was established at Kot Momin and a new subdivision at Sial Mor, so that electricity-related complaints of the area could be resolved speedily.

Later, the FESCO chairman cut a ribbon to inaugurate 132-kV Bhabra grid station, Kot Momin division and Sial Mor subdivision. He also planted a sapling to inaugurate tree plantation campaign at the FESCO grids while FESCO officers and others were also present.