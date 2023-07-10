Open Menu

FESCO Chief Orders All Steps For Human Lives Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 05:41 PM

FESCO chief orders all steps for human lives safety

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Malik Tahsin Awan said on Monday that Executive Engineers (XEN) and Superintending Engineer (SE) would be held responsible if any damage was caused to human lives or properties due to negligence of the company staff across FESCO region.

In a statement issued here, he said it was the first and foremost duty of FESCO to concentrate on safety of human lives and properties. In this connection, all sub-divisional officers (SDOs) were already directed to make arrangements of trolley-mounted transformers for their replacement immediately during monsoon and rainy season.

He said the field staff should remain active to remove faults of electricity lines on urgent basis whereas action should be taken promptly after receiving complaints regarding short-circuiting at any electricity pole or transformer.

In this connection, XENs and SEs should take appropriate steps to activate their subordinates for removing electricity related faults on war-footing; otherwise, they would be held responsible if any short-circuiting incident was reported from any part of the region, he added.

