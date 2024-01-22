FESCO Chief Orders Recovery Teams To Achieve Targets
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Muhammad Amir has directed teams for door-to-door checking for recovery of dues from defaulters to achieve the required recovery targets.
During his visit to the Mianwali circle on Monday, he stressed upon the FESCO officers and officials to provide excellent services to consumers and bring a good name to the department with their performance. Any kind of negligence and corruption will not be tolerated, he maintained.
He further said that the company's first priority is to provide best services to the customers for which all possible measures would be adopted. He issued orders to replace damaged transformers immediately to ensure continuous supply of electricity to consumers.
The Chief Executive further directed for immediate welding of transformers and night patrolling across the circle to ensure their safety and save valuable assets of the department from theft.
He directed the officers of the construction directorate to complete all HT/LT proposals at the earliest.
He also issued orders for the early installation of new meters and replacement of defective meters.
On this occasion, he reviewed the operations carried out during the ongoing special campaign against electricity theft in Mianwali circle and said that the perimeter should be tightened against electricity thieves and actions should be continued without discrimination to end this national crime.
Recent Stories
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for general election 202449 seconds ago
-
21 held, 7kg hashish seized1 minute ago
-
PPL funded Women Vocational Training Centre in Punjab commences operation1 minute ago
-
Universal Periodic Review: Pakistan lauds Saudi Arabia's efforts to protect human rights1 minute ago
-
Lahore police intensify crackdown on illegal arms, display11 minutes ago
-
IGP commits support for special children's sports initiatives11 minutes ago
-
DCs told to act against polling staff absent from duties11 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsman provides relief of Rs55.4mln to 40 applicants11 minutes ago
-
Centre enrolls 250,000 job seekers, 55,000 employers11 minutes ago
-
Poliovirus found in environmental samples11 minutes ago
-
PTA conduct raids against VOIP grey setup involved in using illegal sims11 minutes ago
-
Five, including children, found dead in Karachi apartment21 minutes ago