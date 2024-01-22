FESCO chief orders recovery teams to achieve targets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Muhammad Amir has directed teams for door-to-door checking for recovery of dues from defaulters to achieve the required recovery targets.

During his visit to the Mianwali circle on Monday, he stressed upon the FESCO officers and officials to provide excellent services to consumers and bring a good name to the department with their performance. Any kind of negligence and corruption will not be tolerated, he maintained.

He further said that the company's first priority is to provide best services to the customers for which all possible measures would be adopted. He issued orders to replace damaged transformers immediately to ensure continuous supply of electricity to consumers.

The Chief Executive further directed for immediate welding of transformers and night patrolling across the circle to ensure their safety and save valuable assets of the department from theft.

He directed the officers of the construction directorate to complete all HT/LT proposals at the earliest.

He also issued orders for the early installation of new meters and replacement of defective meters.

On this occasion, he reviewed the operations carried out during the ongoing special campaign against electricity theft in Mianwali circle and said that the perimeter should be tightened against electricity thieves and actions should be continued without discrimination to end this national crime.